Mike Reilly News: Dishes pair of helpers

Reilly had two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 of the second round.

Reilly didn't feature during the first-round series versus the Senators, but he filled in Saturday for Alexander Nikishin (concussion). The 32-year-old Reilly played in the final four games of the regular season, but these helpers were his first points since his March 14 assist against the Lightning. He had nine points over 42 regular-season appearances, and in his career prior to this year, he had picked up just six points over 21 postseason outings across four campaigns.