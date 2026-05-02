Mike Reilly News: Dishes pair of helpers
Reilly had two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 of the second round.
Reilly didn't feature during the first-round series versus the Senators, but he filled in Saturday for Alexander Nikishin (concussion). The 32-year-old Reilly played in the final four games of the regular season, but these helpers were his first points since his March 14 assist against the Lightning. He had nine points over 42 regular-season appearances, and in his career prior to this year, he had picked up just six points over 21 postseason outings across four campaigns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Reilly See More
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season149 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights212 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to DallasMarch 9, 2025
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekJanuary 31, 2025
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and FallersJanuary 30, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Reilly See More