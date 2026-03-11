Mike Reilly News: Nabs assist Tuesday

Reilly logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

Reilly has filled in for Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) over the last two games and will continue to do so for a while longer. The 32-year-old Reilly has seen limited playing time since the Hurricanes' defense has been mostly healthy since early December. Over 31 appearances this season, Reilly has earned eight points, 48 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 16 PIM, 15 hits and a plus-11 rating.