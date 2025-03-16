Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Reilly headshot

Mike Reilly News: Point in first game back from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Reilly notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Reilly was activated from long-term injured reserve March 8, but he had to wait his turn to get back into the lineup. An opportunity arose Sunday when Adam Pelech (lower body) joined Adam Boqvist (upper body) on the injury report, allowing Reilly to return after sitting out 54 games due to a concussion and then a heart condition. The 31-year-old defenseman will be in contention for third-pairing minutes for the rest of the season, so he's not likely to make a large impact in fantasy. Given the ordeal he's been through with his health, getting back on the ice is a big accomplishment.

Mike Reilly
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now