Mike Vecchione News: Staying in KHL
Vecchione signed a one-year contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
Vecchione last appeared in the NHL in 2021-22, playing one game for Washington. At this point, the 33-year-old winger could finish his career playing overseas, though a return to the AHL at some point is a possibility. He had 19 goals and 46 points in 65 KHL games for Barys Astana in the 2025-26 regular season.
Mike Vecchione
Free Agent
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