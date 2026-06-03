Mike Vecchione News: Staying in Russia

Vecchione signed a one-year contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Vecchione last made an NHL appearance back in 2021-22 when he saw action in one game for Washington. At this point, the 33-year-old winger is expected to finish his career playing overseas, though it's possible he could return to the AHL at some point.