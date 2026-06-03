Mike Vecchione News: Staying in Russia
Vecchione signed a one-year contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
Vecchione last made an NHL appearance back in 2021-22 when he saw action in one game for Washington. At this point, the 33-year-old winger is expected to finish his career playing overseas, though it's possible he could return to the AHL at some point.
Mike Vecchione
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Vecchione See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Vecchione See More