Mikey Anderson Injury: Not available Saturday

Anderson (finger) will miss Saturday's tilt versus Anaheim, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Anderson will miss his fourth straight game, but he is expected to return Feb. 22 versus Utah, when the Kings return to action following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Anderson has five goals, nine assists, 68 hits and 83 blocked shots across 49 appearances this season. Brandt Clarke could be the odd-man out of the rotation upon Anderson's return.