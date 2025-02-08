Mikey Anderson Injury: Shifts to IR

Anderson (finger) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Anderson will miss his fourth straight game against Anaheim on Saturday. He could return to action after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Anderson has five goals, 14 points, 58 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 68 hits across 49 appearances this season. The Kings recalled Pheonix Copley from AHL Ontario on an emergency basis in a corresponding move because Darcy Kuemper (personal) will miss Saturday's game against the Ducks.