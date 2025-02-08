Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikey Anderson headshot

Mikey Anderson Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Anderson (finger) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Anderson will miss his fourth straight game against Anaheim on Saturday. He could return to action after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Anderson has five goals, 14 points, 58 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 68 hits across 49 appearances this season. The Kings recalled Pheonix Copley from AHL Ontario on an emergency basis in a corresponding move because Darcy Kuemper (personal) will miss Saturday's game against the Ducks.

Mikey Anderson
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now