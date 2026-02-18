Mikey Anderson headshot

Mikey Anderson Injury: Slated to play after Olympic break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 12:57pm

Anderson (upper body) should be available once the Olympic break is over, Anthony Collazo reports Wednesday.

The Kings will resume their schedule next Wednesday against Vegas. While it looks like Anderson will draw back into the lineup for that game, he needs to be activated off injured reserve before that can happen. The 26-year-old has two goals, nine points, 14 PIM, 59 hits and 77 blocks in 54 appearances this season. Jacob Moverare will probably be a healthy scratch versus the Golden Knights if Anderson is back in the lineup.

Mikey Anderson
Los Angeles Kings
