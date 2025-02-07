Fantasy Hockey
Mikey Anderson

Mikey Anderson Injury: Still out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Anderson (finger) won't play Friday versus the Stars, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Anderson is set for his third straight absence due to the injury. He hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Ducks, but at this point, it's doubtful the Kings rush him back with a two-week break on the horizon. Brandt Clarke will remain in the lineup in Anderson's absence.

Mikey Anderson
Los Angeles Kings

