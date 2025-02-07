Mikey Anderson Injury: Still out Friday
Anderson (finger) won't play Friday versus the Stars, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Anderson is set for his third straight absence due to the injury. He hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Ducks, but at this point, it's doubtful the Kings rush him back with a two-week break on the horizon. Brandt Clarke will remain in the lineup in Anderson's absence.
