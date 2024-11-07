Fantasy Hockey
Mikey Anderson headshot

Mikey Anderson Injury: Struck by shot Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Anderson (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Canucks.

Anderson was struck by a shot and left the ice bleeding in the second period. The defenseman should be considered day-to-day until more information is available, though the puck that hit him appeared to catch him in the head, so there may be additional concerns regarding a concussion as he's evaluated further. The Kings' next game is Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.

Mikey Anderson
Los Angeles Kings

