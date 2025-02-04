Mikey Anderson Injury: Unavailable for Wednesday

Anderson (finger) will be sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Montreal, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Anderson will miss his second straight contest due to his finger injury and could be in danger of remaining on the shelf until after the international break. Considering the blueliner has managed just one point in his last 11 outings, few fantasy players will be significantly impacted by his absence. In the meantime, Jacob Moverare and Jordan Spence figure to make up the third pairing.