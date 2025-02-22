Mikey Anderson News: Deposits empty-netter in return

Anderson scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Anderson missed four games due to a finger injury. The absence would have been longer had it not been for the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 25-year-old was a little limited in his return with 21:19 of ice time, but he's still firmly in a top-four spot due to his defensive excellence. For the season, he has 15 points, including a career-high six goals, and he's added 60 shots on net, 71 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 50 appearances. His tally snapped a seven-game point drought.