Mikey Anderson News: Fills empty cage

Anderson scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Anderson has a goal and an assist over his last two contests. The defenseman typically won't sustain a scoring pace at that level, but he remains important for the Kings' elite defense, which is allowing just 24.1 shots against and 2.54 goals against per game. He's up to nine points, 34 shots on net, 43 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 28 appearances, giving him a good chance of reaching the 20-point mark for the second time in his career.