Mikey Anderson headshot

Mikey Anderson News: Good to go against Knights

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Anderson (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup versus Vegas on Wednesday, per NHL.com.

Considering Anderson is currently stuck in a 26-game goal drought and has chipped in just two helpers over that stretch, his return to action is unlikely to have a significant fantasy impact. Still, having the defensively-minded blueliner back on the top pairing could free up Drew Doughty to jump in offensively.

