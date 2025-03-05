Mikey Anderson News: Manages assist

Anderson logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Anderson has three points over seven contests since returning from a finger injury. He's also gone plus-3 with 13 hits and 14 blocked shots in that span. Anderson continues to excel in a shutdown role, and he's also providing one of his strongest campaigns on offense with 17 points -- one shy of last year's 74-game total -- through just 56 appearances. Anderson has added 64 shots on net, 81 hits, 97 blocks and a plus-8 rating in 2024-25.