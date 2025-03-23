Mikey Anderson News: Manages assist Sunday

Anderson notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Anderson is one point shy of reaching the 20-point mark for the second time in his career. The 25-year-old helped out on Drew Doughty's game-winning tally in the second period in this contest, which ended a seven-game point drought for Anderson. The top-four defenseman has six goals, 13 helpers, 75 shots on net, 102 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 65 outings this season. His physicality can help in some fantasy formats, but his offense is fairly pedestrian even in what's likely to end up being a career year.