Mikey Anderson News: Opens scoring in win

Anderson scored a goal on four shots and blocked eight shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Anderson snapped a seven-game dry spell with the opening goal at 18:05 of the first period. The defenseman has added 11 hits and 28 blocked shots across eight outings in November to help make up for his lack of offense. Overall, he has three goals, four assists, 25 shots on net, 29 hits, 40 blocks and a plus-10 rating across 19 appearances in a top-pairing role this season.