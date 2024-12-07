Mikey Anderson News: Pockets assist Saturday

Anderson produced an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Anderson ended his seven-game point drought when he helped out on a first-period tally by Adrian Kempe. The 25-year-old Anderson has remained a steady defender in a top-four role, but he's not putting up much for offense, so he has limited fantasy value. This season, he's earned three goals, five helpers, 31 shots on net, 43 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 27 appearances.