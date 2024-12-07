Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikey Anderson headshot

Mikey Anderson News: Pockets assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Anderson produced an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Anderson ended his seven-game point drought when he helped out on a first-period tally by Adrian Kempe. The 25-year-old Anderson has remained a steady defender in a top-four role, but he's not putting up much for offense, so he has limited fantasy value. This season, he's earned three goals, five helpers, 31 shots on net, 43 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 27 appearances.

Mikey Anderson
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now