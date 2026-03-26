Mikey Anderson headshot

Mikey Anderson News: Pockets pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Anderson logged two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Anderson set up Trevor Moore in the second period and Quinton Byfield on the empty-netter in the third. This ended a four-game slump for Anderson, who has done pretty well in March with two goals and six assists over 13 outings. The 26-year-old defenseman rarely plays a big part on offense, instead focusing on his own zone in a shutdown role. He has 17 points, 56 shots on net, 95 hits, 114 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 70 appearances this season.

Mikey Anderson
Los Angeles Kings
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