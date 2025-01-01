Mikey Anderson News: Provides pair of assists

Anderson recorded two assists in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Anderson helped out on third-period tallies by Quinton Byfield and Adrian Kempe. This was Anderson's third multi-point effort of the season, and it ended his six-game point drought. The 25-year-old defenseman remains in a shutdown role on the top pairing, but he's managed a respectable 12 points with 42 shots on net, 56 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 37 appearances this season.