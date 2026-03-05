Mikey Anderson News: Rare two-point effort in win
Anderson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.
Anderson snapped an eight-game slump with the effort. He missed two contests due to an upper-body injury during that drought. Anderson hadn't logged multiple points in a game since April 10 of last season. The defenseman is at three goals, eight helpers, 47 shots on net, 70 hits and 88 blocks through 59 appearances in 2025-26. He continues to see top-four minutes as a shutdown blueliner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikey Anderson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 887 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, November 24101 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights157 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 17322 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet323 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikey Anderson See More