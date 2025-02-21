Mikey Anderson News: Set to return Saturday
Anderson (finger) is expected to be activated from injured reserve in time to play Saturday versus Utah, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Anderson missed four games before the 4 Nations Face-Off due to a finger injury, but the break appears to have helped mitigate the length of his absence. The 25-year-old blueliner figures to take on top-four minutes in a shutdown role going forward. He could challenge for a career year -- he's at 14 points through 49 outings, putting him six points shy of matching his career-high total from 2022-23.
