Mikey Anderson News: Slings helper

Anderson managed an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Anderson helped out on a Warren Foegele goal in the first period. This was Anderson's second point over four contests since he returned from a finger injury, and he's added 10 hits and nine blocked shots in that span. The defenseman is up to 16 points, 63 shots on net, 78 hits, 92 blocks and a plus-7 rating across 53 appearances. Anderson remains on track to reach the 20-point mark for the second time in his career.