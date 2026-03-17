Mikey Anderson News: Two points including GWG
Anderson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers.
The 26-year-old blueliner headed to the net on a delayed New York penalty early in the second period and banged a rebound past Igor Shesterkin for what proved to be his first GWG of the season, and just the fifth of his career. Anderson isn't known for his offense, but he has two multi-point performances in the last seven games as part of a surprising surge that's seen him deliver two goals and six points over that span while also producing 19 hits, 18 blocked shots and four shots on net.
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