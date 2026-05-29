Mikhail Gulyayev News: Extends with KHL team
Gulyayev signed a two-year extension with Avangard Omsk of the KHL on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Gulyayev's new deal would keep him in the KHL through the end of the 2027-28 campaign, at which point he would be 23 years old. Rawal notes the defenseman has little interest in developing in the KHL, so this may be the next best path for him to continue to grow. Fantasy managers in dynasty formats will have to wait two more years to see if he'll be able to help the Avalanche down the line.
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