Mikhail Gulyayev headshot

Mikhail Gulyayev News: Two points in KHL playoff win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gulyayev scored a goal and added an assist in Avangard Omsk's 3-2 overtime win over CSKA Moscow in Game 3 of their second-round KHL playoff series on Sunday.

With the two-point effort, Gulyayev now has four points over eight playoff outings, surpassing his three points from 54 regular-season games. His scoring has never really taken shape in the KHL, and it remains to be seen if the 20-year-old will come over to North America for 2026-27. Gulyayev and Avangard are up 3-0 in the series against CSKA, so any decision on the blueliner's future is likely still a few weeks away.

Mikhail Gulyayev
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Gulyayev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Gulyayev See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
48 days ago
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: December
NHL
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: December
Author Image
Jon Litterine
115 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
193 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024