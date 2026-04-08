Mikhail Ilyin News: Headed for North America

Ilyin was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from KHL club HC Severstal on Wednesday.

Ilyin played in 68 regular-season games for Severstal this year in which he notched 14 goals and 30 assists before adding four points in five playoff contests. Selected by the Pens in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old winger will likely spend the upcoming 2026-27 campaign in the minors with the Baby Pens, but he could be in the mix for a call-up or two during the year.