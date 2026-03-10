Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Game-time call Tuesday
Sergachev (lower body) was deemed a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Wild, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.
Sergachev has been shelved for Utah's past three contests, including Monday's first half of a back-to-back. The 27-year-old blueliner has made a large impact when healthy, tallying four points in as many games since NHL action resumed following the Olympic break. If Sergachev can't suit up, it will give Maksymilian Szuber a chance to make his season debut.
