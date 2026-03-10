Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Sergachev (lower body) was deemed a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Wild, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Sergachev has been shelved for Utah's past three contests, including Monday's first half of a back-to-back. The 27-year-old blueliner has made a large impact when healthy, tallying four points in as many games since NHL action resumed following the Olympic break. If Sergachev can't suit up, it will give Maksymilian Szuber a chance to make his season debut.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev
