Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Game-time decision Thursday
Sergachev (undisclosed) will be a game-time call in Philadelphia on Thursday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Sergachev did not partake in the morning skate, as head coach Andre Tourigny said he sat out for maintenance reasons. Sergachev has 10 goals and 32 assists over 61 games this season. The Mammoth recalled Dmitri Simashev on Thursday and he will join the lineup if Sergachev is unable to go.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 231 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1153 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 757 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 559 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 163 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev See More