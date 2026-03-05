Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Game-time decision Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Sergachev (undisclosed) will be a game-time call in Philadelphia on Thursday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Sergachev did not partake in the morning skate, as head coach Andre Tourigny said he sat out for maintenance reasons. Sergachev has 10 goals and 32 assists over 61 games this season. The Mammoth recalled Dmitri Simashev on Thursday and he will join the lineup if Sergachev is unable to go.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Mammoth
