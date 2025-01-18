Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Not playing Saturday

Sergachev will miss Saturday's game versus St. Louis with an upper-body injury.

Sergachev has taken his game to a new level this season, as he is the No. 1 defenseman with Utah. Sergachev has eight goals, 22 assists, 72 shots on goal and 81 blocked shots across 44 appearances this season. Look for Nick DeSimone or Vladislav Kolyachonok to enter the lineup in place of Sergachev.