Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Not quite ready after all
Sergachev (lower body) was a late scratch for Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Sergachev was listed as available on the Mammoth's initial pregame roster, but he was scratched late. Nick DeSimone will draw into the lineup and Sean Durzi will maintain a top-four role for one more game. Given how close he was to playing Saturday, Sergachev should be considered a game-time decision for Monday in Chicago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1155 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 759 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 561 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 165 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev See More