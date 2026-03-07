Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Not quite ready after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sergachev (lower body) was a late scratch for Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Sergachev was listed as available on the Mammoth's initial pregame roster, but he was scratched late. Nick DeSimone will draw into the lineup and Sean Durzi will maintain a top-four role for one more game. Given how close he was to playing Saturday, Sergachev should be considered a game-time decision for Monday in Chicago.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
