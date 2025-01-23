Fantasy Hockey
Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Remains unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Sergachev (upper body) will not be an option against the Wild on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Sergachev will be on the shelf for his third straight game due to his upper-body issue. Considering the team is heading into a back-to-back, the 26-year-old defenseman probably shouldn't be expected to feature versus the Jets on Friday either. Once Sergachev does return to action, he figures to jump back into his role running the No. 1 power-play unit for Utah.

