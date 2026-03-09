Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Still out Monday
Sergachev (lower body) is not available for Monday's game in Chicago, according to the NHL media site.
Sergachev is set to miss his third consecutive game. Monday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back for the Mammoth, so the team is seemingly being very cautious with Sergachev, who was a late scratch for Saturday's contest in Columbus. Utah promoted Maksymilian Szuber from the minors prior to Monday's game to provide depth on the blue line.
