Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Still out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Sergachev (lower body) is not available for Monday's game in Chicago, according to the NHL media site.

Sergachev is set to miss his third consecutive game. Monday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back for the Mammoth, so the team is seemingly being very cautious with Sergachev, who was a late scratch for Saturday's contest in Columbus. Utah promoted Maksymilian Szuber from the minors prior to Monday's game to provide depth on the blue line.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Mammoth
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev See More
