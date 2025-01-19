Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Sergachev (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Winnipeg, though it's unlikely he plays, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It appears that Sergachev will likely miss a second game with an upper-body injury, though official confirmation will likely come closer to game time. The 26-year-old blueliner has eight goals and 30 points through his first 44 games with Utah. Nick DeSimone will likely remain in the lineup in Sergachev's absence.