Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Unlikely to play Monday
Sergachev (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Winnipeg, though it's unlikely he plays, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It appears that Sergachev will likely miss a second game with an upper-body injury, though official confirmation will likely come closer to game time. The 26-year-old blueliner has eight goals and 30 points through his first 44 games with Utah. Nick DeSimone will likely remain in the lineup in Sergachev's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now