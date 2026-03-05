Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Won't play Thursday
Sergachev (lower body) will miss Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
Sergachev is considered day-to-day, so there's still a chance he'll be an option Saturday in Columbus. In the meantime, Dmitri Simashev is expected to draw into the lineup against the Flyers. Sergachev has 10 goals, 42 points, 36 PIM, 31 hits and 100 blocks in 61 outings in 2025-26.
