Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev News: Adds power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Sergachev logged a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Sergachev has gone a little quiet lately with just three assists and a minus-13 rating over his last seven outings. The defenseman plays heavy minutes on Utah's top pairing, so it tends to show up clearly in his numbers when the team is struggling as much as it has lately. For the season, he has 29 points (12 on the power play), 66 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 40 appearances.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Hockey Club
