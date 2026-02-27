Mikhail Sergachev News: Collects pair of helpers

Sergachev notched two assists, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 24, when he had three helpers versus the Predators. Sergachev's first assist was on Logan Cooley's shorthanded tally, and he also set up a Barrett Hayton power-play marker in the third period. Sergachev is up to 41 points (nine goals, 32 helpers), including 17 on the power play and two while shorthanded. He's added 122 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating over 59 appearances in a top-pairing role.