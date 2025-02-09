Mikhail Sergachev News: Collects power-play helper

Sergachev notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Sergachev has a power-play helpers in each of the last two games and six points, including three with the man advantage, across seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The defenseman is up to 36 points (15 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 51 appearances. He plays a massive role for Utah and should be a multi-category performer as a No. 1 fantasy defenseman.