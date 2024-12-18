Mikhail Sergachev News: Completes comeback in overtime

Sergachev scored a goal on four shots, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Sergachev blocked a shot prior to overtime and wasn't available for shifts early in the extra session, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports. Sergachev eventually shook off the issue and then sealed the win at 4:48 of overtime, finishing on a 2-on-1 with Logan Cooley. This was Sergachev's third game-winner of the season, his most in a campaign since 2017-18, when he had five. He's up to eight goals -- two off his career high -- to go with 15 assists, 53 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 31 appearances in 2024-25.