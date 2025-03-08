Mikhail Sergachev News: Dishes pair of assists Friday

Sergachev produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Sergachev has five points over his last four games. The defenseman set up tallies by John Marino and Clayton Keller (on the power play) in the third period to help Utah salvage a standings point after being behind 3-1. Sergachev crossed the 40-point mark Friday and has 11 goals, 30 assists, 100 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 58 appearances. It's officially his second-best season for points, and he's still got time to push for the 50-point mark by the end of the campaign.