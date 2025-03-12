Fantasy Hockey
Mikhail Sergachev News: Earns 300th career point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Sergachev logged a power-play assist, two hits, three blocked shots and four PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Sergachev set up a Dylan Guenther tally in the third period. The helper was Sergachev's 300th career point, a milestone he achieved in his 535th game. The defenseman has been surging lately with a goal and six assists over his last six outings, with four of those helpers coming on the power play. For the season, he's up to 43 points (19 on the power play), 101 shots on net, 117 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-9 rating over 60 appearances.

