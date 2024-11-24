Mikhail Sergachev News: Finds twine Saturday

Sergachev scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Sergachev is up to five goals this season, three of which he's scored over the last five contests. His tally Saturday stood as the game-winner. Sergachev has 13 points, 33 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-2 rating through 20 outings overall while serving as Utah's top blueliner.