Mikhail Sergachev News: Generates assist Saturday

Sergachev registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Sergachev had put up just one assist over the last six contests. The 26-year-old defenseman has become a player to focus on for opposing teams, as the Utah defense is missing John Marino (back) and Sean Durzi (shoulder) on a long-term basis. Sergachev has produced five assists, 17 shots on net, four hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through nine appearances while playing on the top pairing and first power-play unit.