Mikhail Sergachev News: Leads with three points

Sergachev scored a power-play goal, notched two assists and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

One of Sergachev's helpers also came on the power play. He's scored in consecutive games and has five points over his last three outings. The defenseman is up to nine points (three on the power play), 22 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 11 contests this season. Sergachev continues to see heavy minutes in all situations as Utah's No. 1 blueliner.