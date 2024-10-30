Fantasy Hockey
Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev News: Leads with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Sergachev scored a power-play goal, notched two assists and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

One of Sergachev's helpers also came on the power play. He's scored in consecutive games and has five points over his last three outings. The defenseman is up to nine points (three on the power play), 22 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 11 contests this season. Sergachev continues to see heavy minutes in all situations as Utah's No. 1 blueliner.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
