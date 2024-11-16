Fantasy Hockey
Mikhail Sergachev News: Nets fourth goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Sergachev scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sergachev has found the back of the net in back-to-back outings for the first time this season, and this was his second power-play goal. The defenseman has been one of Utah's best players this season, racking up four goals and 12 total points in 17 contests. He ranks tied for third in the team in total points.

