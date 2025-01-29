Mikhail Sergachev News: Power-play goal in return

Sergachev scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Sergachev logged 25:57 in his return from an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old had gone 13 games without a goal prior to his five-game absence, but he was able to find the twine in the first period of his return. The blueliner is up to nine goals, 31 points (13 on the power play), 75 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 45 appearances. He's safe to activate in fantasy and should see a large role with significant time in all situations.