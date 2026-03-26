Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev News: Provides three helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Sergachev notched three assists, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Sergachev picked up all three helpers in the first period, with two of them coming on the power play. The 27-year-old defenseman has seven assists over the last eight games, though he's also gone minus-3 in that span. For the season, he's up to 49 points (20 on the power play), 138 shots on net, 115 blocked shots, 38 PIM and 36 hits across 69 outings.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Mammoth
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