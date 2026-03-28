Mikhail Sergachev News: Racks up four more assists
Sergachev notched four assists and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
Two of Sergachev's helpers came on the power play in this strong display of playmaking. The defenseman has earned 11 assists over nine contests since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him four games. Through 70 outings this season, the blueliner has 53 points -- matching his total from 77 appearances a year ago. Sergachev has picked up 22 power-play points, 139 shots on net, 118 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 2025-26.
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