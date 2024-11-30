Mikhail Sergachev News: Reaches 10-assist mark

Sergachev notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Sergachev got on the scoresheet for the fourth time in the last five games with his helper on a Logan Cooley tally. The 26-year-old Sergachev continues to lead the way on defense for Utah. He's up to 16 points, 39 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 24 appearances. Sergachev could push for the 60-point mark this season as long as he stays healthy.