Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev News: Reaches 10-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Sergachev scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Sergachev has two goals and three assists over his last six outings, with four of those five points coming on the power play. The 27-year-old defenseman has now reached the 10-goal mark in three of the last four years. He's at 42 points (18 on the power play), 128 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 61 appearances in a top-pairing role.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
30 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
52 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
56 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
58 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
62 days ago