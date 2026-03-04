Mikhail Sergachev News: Reaches 10-goal mark
Sergachev scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Sergachev has two goals and three assists over his last six outings, with four of those five points coming on the power play. The 27-year-old defenseman has now reached the 10-goal mark in three of the last four years. He's at 42 points (18 on the power play), 128 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 61 appearances in a top-pairing role.
